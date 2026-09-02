India data center market posts strongest FY26 in 3 years
Some of India's biggest data center companies had their strongest FY26 in at least three years, thanks to existing capacity filling up.
Firms like Nxtra Data, AdaniConneX, Sify Infinit Spaces, and ESDS Software Solutions now make up more than a third of the market, driven by rising cloud adoption, data localization, and the growing computing demands of AI.
Top Indian data center revenues rise
Nxtra's revenue grew 17.1% to ₹2,434 crore; Sify rose 23.2% to ₹1,760.5 crore; AdaniConneX earned ₹1,084 crore; ESDS jumped 30.7% to ₹472.2 crore, all in one year.
This spike is fueled by existing capacity filling up.
Despite all this growth and companies having committed more than $250 billion to new data center capacity in India over the past year, a Moody's report says the sector will still only make a small dent in India's GDP at 0.13% by 2030 and 0.02% in jobs over the next four years.