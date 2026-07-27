India data centers to reach 12 GW by 2030

AI-specific data centers are seeing explosive growth too, set to leap from just 275 MW in 2025 up to over 6,500 MW by 2030.

India's billion-plus internet users and crazy UPI transaction numbers are driving demand, with companies like AWS and AdaniConnex pouring money into new projects across several states.

But there are hurdles: reliable electricity and water shortages (especially in Tamil Nadu) are big concerns.

Those focusing on renewable energy and smarter cooling tech might have an advantage as things scale up.