India data centers to reach 12 GW by 2030
India's data centers are about to get a massive upgrade: capacity is expected to jump from 2.2 GW in 2025 all the way to 12 GW by 2030, thanks mostly to booming AI tech, big cloud investments, and an ever-expanding digital economy.
By 2040, these centers could use 20 times more electricity than in 2025, so yeah, that's a lot of power!
AI centers to reach 6,500 MW
AI-specific data centers are seeing explosive growth too, set to leap from just 275 MW in 2025 up to over 6,500 MW by 2030.
India's billion-plus internet users and crazy UPI transaction numbers are driving demand, with companies like AWS and AdaniConnex pouring money into new projects across several states.
But there are hurdles: reliable electricity and water shortages (especially in Tamil Nadu) are big concerns.
Those focusing on renewable energy and smarter cooling tech might have an advantage as things scale up.