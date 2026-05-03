India data centre boom follows Google Cloud $15 billion project
India's data center scene is on fire right now, especially after Google Cloud laid the foundation for a $15 billion data center in April 2025.
That surge is powering up companies like HFCL, Sterlite Technologies (STL), and Tejas Networks, which saw HFCL and STL's profits jump in FY26 (Apr 2025-Mar 31, 2026), while Tejas Networks posted a loss.
After a pretty quiet FY25, India is quickly becoming the go-to spot for cloud infrastructure in the region.
HFCL STL Tejas order books expand
HFCL's order book more than doubled to ₹21,200 crore by Q4 FY26, mostly thanks to its optical fiber work.
STL also had a strong year with its orders hitting ₹7,687 crore, boosted by projects in North America and new telecom deals at home.
Tejas Networks grew its order book by 49% as demand for optical solutions took off.
All three are expanding fast to keep up with the data center and AI boom.