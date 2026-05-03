India data centre boom follows Google Cloud $15 billion project

HFCL STL Tejas order books expand

HFCL's order book more than doubled to ₹21,200 crore by Q4 FY26, mostly thanks to its optical fiber work.

STL also had a strong year with its orders hitting ₹7,687 crore, boosted by projects in North America and new telecom deals at home.

Tejas Networks grew its order book by 49% as demand for optical solutions took off.

All three are expanding fast to keep up with the data center and AI boom.