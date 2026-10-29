India defends $1.2 billion tax demand against Volkswagen in court

India is defending its $1.2 billion tax demand against Volkswagen in court, claiming the carmaker tried to dodge higher tariffs by labeling imported cars as separate parts.

This move let Volkswagen pay much lower import fees: 5% to 15% instead of the 30% to 35% tax rate it should have paid for an unassembled car.

The case matters for VW, which currently holds just a tiny 2% slice of India's massive car market.