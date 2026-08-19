India delays ₹18,100cr homegrown battery plan by 2 years
India's ambitious ₹18,100 crore plan to boost homegrown battery production for EVs and clean energy just got delayed by two years.
The goal was to build 50 GWh of advanced battery capacity between FY25 and FY29, but now companies like Ola Electric and Reliance New Energy, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, awarded 5 GWh in 2022 have until FY31 to claim government incentives.
Machinery shortage skills gap China curbs
Turns out there's a shortage of specialized machinery and skilled workers. On top of that, China has tightened exports of key battery-making equipment and materials, slowing things down even more.
Despite these hurdles, Ola Electric has managed a 1.4 GWh capacity as of August 2026 and aims for 6 GWh by December.
The government gave deadline extensions to Ola Electric and Reliance Industries, but not Rajesh Exports.
Incentives are now expected to kick in from FY28 after successful cell testing.