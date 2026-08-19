India delays ₹18,100cr homegrown battery plan by 2 years

India's ambitious ₹18,100 crore plan to boost homegrown battery production for EVs and clean energy just got delayed by two years.

The goal was to build 50 GWh of advanced battery capacity between FY25 and FY29, but now companies like Ola Electric and Reliance New Energy, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, awarded 5 GWh in 2022 have until FY31 to claim government incentives.