India domestic air traffic down 12% in June, Jan-June +1.44%
India's domestic air traffic dropped by 12% in June 2026, with 1.35 crore people flying compared to 1.53 crore in May, according to DGCA data.
Still, it's barely below last June's numbers and overall travel for January-June is actually up by 1.44% from last year, so people are still flying plenty.
IndiGo leads domestic market, strong OTP
IndiGo strengthened its lead with a market share of 66.3%, while Akasa Air nudged up to 6.4%.
The Air India Group slipped to 23.9%, and SpiceJet dropped further to just 1.9%.
On-time performance was solid too: IndiGo clocked an impressive 89.4% OTP, with Air India Group close behind at 85.9%.
Airlines did have to shell out compensation, over ₹61 lakh for canceled flights, nearly ₹65 lakh for denied boarding in June alone, and extra spending on facilities for passengers hit by delays.