India domestic air traffic down 12% in June, Jan-June +1.44%

IndiGo strengthened its lead with a market share of 66.3%, while Akasa Air nudged up to 6.4%.

The Air India Group slipped to 23.9%, and SpiceJet dropped further to just 1.9%.

On-time performance was solid too: IndiGo clocked an impressive 89.4% OTP, with Air India Group close behind at 85.9%.

Airlines did have to shell out compensation, over ₹61 lakh for canceled flights, nearly ₹65 lakh for denied boarding in June alone, and extra spending on facilities for passengers hit by delays.