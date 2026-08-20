India domestic air travel drops 4.8% in July 2026
Business
India's domestic air travel dropped by 4.8% in July 2026, with 12 million people flying compared to June's 12.605 million.
Still, looking at the bigger picture, total passengers from January to July nudged up slightly, up 0.64% from last year.
IndiGo leads India's domestic market
IndiGo kept its lead, flying two-thirds of all domestic passengers and clocking the best on-time record at major airports (91.2%).
Air India Group followed with a quarter of the market.
Flight cancelations stayed low at just over 0.5%, though about one in every 80 flights faced delays over 2 hours.