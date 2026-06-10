India drops taxes on foreign investment in government bonds

India sees $1 billion bond inflows

Foreign investors jumped in, buying more than $1 billion in government bonds within three days, way up from earlier this year.

Bond yields fell, especially for shorter-term bonds.

While there are still worries about the rupee's recent ups and downs (it dropped 5.86% so far this year), economists now expect a $5 billion surplus in India's balance of payments instead of a big deficit, showing growing confidence after these reforms.