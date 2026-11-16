India, Egypt begin free trade talks, set joint working group
India and Egypt just kicked off talks for a free trade agreement, aiming to boost business between the two countries.
Both nations are setting up a joint working group, with hopes to hit $12 billion in bilateral trade.
India Egypt trade $6.5B up 35%
Trade between India and Egypt already jumped 35% in FY26 to $6.5 billion, with a huge 65% surge in just six months.
The two sides are looking to make it even easier to do business, especially in areas like pharmaceuticals, engineering, textiles, and clean energy.
They're also exploring joint manufacturing projects and investment.