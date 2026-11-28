India enters FY28 with solid momentum despite expected 5.1% inflation
India is heading into FY28 with solid economic momentum, even as inflation is expected to hit 5.1% and money stays tight.
According to OCBC, it is strong local demand and steady investments that are keeping things upbeat.
Sectors like services and everyday spending are helping balance out higher food and energy costs.
India current-account deficit 0.8% of GDP
The current account deficit is set to shrink from 2.1% of GDP in FY27 to just 0.8% in FY28.
While overall growth might slow a bit from 7.2% to 6.8%, ongoing investments and expansion in manufacturing should help keep India on track, even if weather issues put some pressure on agriculture and rural areas.