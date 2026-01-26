India-EU free trade agreement almost signed after nearly 2 decades

Why should you care?

This deal could make a real difference for both sides—many labour-intensive exports such as textiles, leather and footwear may get tariff-free access to Europe, opening up new markets and jobs.

The EU gets easier entry for its machinery and chemicals in India, which could help lower costs here.

Sensitive Indian farm sectors like dairy are protected, so local farmers aren't left out.

Experts say this agreement aims to boost trade without hurting homegrown industries—pretty major for around 1.95 billion people connected by these economies.