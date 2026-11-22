India EU FTA likely to allow 93% Indian exports duty-free
India and the European Union are likely to sign a big free trade agreement on December 16, during Prime Minister Modi's trip to Brussels.
Following discussions spanning more than two decades, this deal will let 93% of Indian exports enter the EU duty-free and make imports of luxury cars and wines from the European bloc less expensive.
India EU deal starts next year
The agreement kicks in next year and connects two huge markets, about two billion people combined.
The EU is already India's top trading partner for goods, while India ranks ninth-largest trading partner in goods globally for the EU.
This move is expected to strengthen trade ties between the two sides.