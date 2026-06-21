India-EU free trade agreement to be signed by December

Trade impact

FTA to grant duty-free access to Indian goods in EU

The India-EU FTA is expected to grant duty-free access to nearly 93% of Indian exports into the 27-nation bloc. This will not only boost India's exports but also make imports from the EU, such as luxury cars and wines, cheaper. Together, India and the EU account for a quarter of global GDP and one-third of international trade (about $11 trillion out of $33 trillion).