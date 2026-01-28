India-EU FTA: Your favorite European treats are about to get way cheaper
India and the EU have just wrapped up a major trade deal that's set to slash prices on premium European foods.
The agreement, finalized at the India-EU Summit, will kick in by early 2027 after a few more legal steps.
Big savings on chocolates, pasta, and more
Tariffs on goodies like chocolates, pasta, olive oil, breads, biscuits—even pet food—are being scrapped.
Expect brands like Toblerone and Lindt to drop by at least 50%.
Wine duties will fall from 150% to 75% at entry into force and only eventually to levels as low as 20%, and premium spirits from 150% to 40%, making those imported treats much more wallet-friendly.
What this means for India's market
With these price cuts, India's premium chocolate market is set for big growth—think $1.24 billion in 2025 jumping to $2.24 billion by 2034.
As competition heats up, mainstream chocolate companies like Mondelez and Nestle are likely to step up their game with new products and flavors.