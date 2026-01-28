India-EU FTA: Your favorite European treats are about to get way cheaper

Big savings on chocolates, pasta, and more

Tariffs on goodies like chocolates, pasta, olive oil, breads, biscuits—even pet food—are being scrapped.

Expect brands like Toblerone and Lindt to drop by at least 50%.

Wine duties will fall from 150% to 75% at entry into force and only eventually to levels as low as 20%, and premium spirits from 150% to 40%, making those imported treats much more wallet-friendly.