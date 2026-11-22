India, EU might sign free trade deal on December 16
What's the story
India and the European Union (EU) are likely to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) on December 16, an official said to PTI. The move is expected to boost bilateral trade and provide duty-free access for a large share of Indian exports to the bloc. The deal will be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Brussels in December, EU Ambassador Jean-Eric Paquet had said earlier.
Negotiation details
FTA negotiations concluded in January
The FTA negotiations were concluded on January 27 this year, after over two decades of discussions.
The European Commission has already proposed to the Council of the European Union for authorization to sign and conclude the agreement.
These proposals include the final legal text and tariff schedules for the deal.
Trade benefits
Deal to unite 2 billion people
The FTA, dubbed the 'mother of all deals,' will give duty-free access to the EU market for 93% of Indian shipments.
This is expected to make imports of luxury cars and wines from the European bloc cheaper.
The deal will create a combined market of some two billion people, uniting India, the world's fourth-largest economy, and the EU, the second-largest economic bloc globally.
Economic impact
India-EU trade relations
Together, India and the EU account for 25% of the world's GDP and one-third of international trade, roughly $11 trillion out of a total of $33 trillion.
The EU is India's largest trading partner in goods among individual blocs.
Meanwhile, India is the ninth-largest trading partner in goods globally for the EU and sixth-largest in services.