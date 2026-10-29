India, EU to sign FTA in December, Modi attending
Business
India and the European Union are gearing up to sign a major free-trade agreement by mid-December 2026, with PM Modi heading to Brussels for the ceremony.
If all goes smoothly with EU approval, the deal should kick in by mid-2027, opening up new opportunities on both sides.
FTA to boost investment and jobs
This FTA is designed to boost investment and job creation in India while making European investors feel more secure.
It's also about building stronger supply chains and cutting down on dependencies.
On top of that, expect closer teamwork between India and the EU in defense, cybersecurity, and research, a move leaders say will help both sides stay safer and more connected.