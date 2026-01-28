India-EU trade pact: Big boost for Indian aerospace
Business
India is negotiating a major Free Trade Agreement with the EU, and it's set to give Indian aerospace companies a real edge.
With tariffs dropping, it'll be easier and cheaper for Indian firms to sell in Europe—home to giants like Airbus—which could mean more business and bigger opportunities.
Why this matters for Indian manufacturers
Aequs CEO Aravind Melligeri says these lower tariffs will help Indian companies compete better in Europe.
Misochain's Rama Kandula adds that cheaper duties on precision parts could lead to bigger orders from Europe, building trust and stronger partnerships.