India examines China roadblocks to services exports: data visa cybersecurity
India is taking a closer look at why its services exporters are hitting roadblocks in China: think data rules, cybersecurity hurdles, and tricky visa processes.
India's services exports to China in 2024 totalled $8.95 billion, and the government is working with industry folks to tackle licensing headaches and local regulations that slow things down.
Indian officials seek mutual recognition, payments
A big challenge is getting Indian professionals recognized and moving freely in China. Even though China imports $300 billion in services, India's share is just a tiny fraction.
To change this, officials are collecting feedback on things like mutual recognition of qualifications and smoother payment systems, hoping to make it easier for Indian companies (especially in IT and digital) to compete and grow.