India expands trusted semiconductor policy, spurring local CCTV chip production
India's trusted semiconductor policy, which started by keeping CCTV technology secure, is now set to cover more sectors.
The government wants to make sure important chip parts are not coming from countries it does not trust, especially those sharing borders like China.
This move has already pushed local companies to start making their own CCTV chips, according to IT Secretary S Krishnan.
India approves ₹1.27L/cr for Semicon 2.0
Thanks to these restrictions, two companies are now working on CCTV chip designs under a special incentive scheme.
Plus, the new Semicon 2.0 plan will help manufacturers of equipment and materials needed for semiconductors, aiming to cut down imports and build stronger supply chains here.
With a huge budget of ₹1.27 lakh crore just approved, India is hoping this will put it on the global map as a serious player in chip technology.