India exports over 15% despite trade disruptions, Piyush Goyal says
Business
India's exports have grown by more than 15% as of September 21 this fiscal year, despite international conflicts making trade routes tricky.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called this a big win for India at a recent India-UAE investment meeting, saying it shows how the country is pushing through tough times.
UAE plans $25 billion in India
The United Arab Emirates, already a top investor in India, now plans to add $25 billion more soon, aiming for a total of $100 billion invested in the coming years.
Meanwhile, India's imports have also gone up by about 18%, hitting $363 billion.
Official numbers for April-September will be out mid-October, but so far, it looks like India is holding strong in global trade.