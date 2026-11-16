India exports to Singapore Malaysia Sri Lanka up over 70%
India just saw a massive jump in exports to Singapore, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka, up over 70% between April and September 2026.
Singapore led the pack with a 103% boost (hitting $11.07 billion), while Malaysia and Sri Lanka followed with increases of 83% and 73%, respectively.
Shipments and FTAs drive exports
A big part of this growth comes from more shipments of electronics, semiconductor chips, and petroleum products.
Plus, India's long-standing free trade agreements with these countries have made it easier for businesses to compete globally.
Interestingly, newer deals with Australia and the UK haven't had the same impact yet, showing that established trade ties still matter most.