India extends deadline for sugar importers under 10L TRQ
Business
India has given sugar importers a little more time to return any unused quotas under its 10 lakh metric ton TRQ (Tariff Rate Quota) scheme: The new last date is September 30, 2026.
If importers don't use or surrender their quota by then, they'll face a 0.5% charge of the sugar's CIF value.
Retail sugar prices in India ₹60-70/kg
With hoarding pushing prices up, the government had already allowed zero-duty imports of eight lakh metric tons and released extra stock for local sales.
Even so, retail prices are still hovering at ₹60-70 per kg, much higher than July's ₹45-50.
Officials say adequate sugar stocks are available in the country to meet domestic demand, but they're keeping a close watch on hoarding and asking mills to keep things fair and transparent.