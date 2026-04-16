India eyes ₹2-2.5L cr credit guarantee amid Iran gas threat

Foreign outflows hit India's rupee, growth

Even if things settle down soon, officials think it could take years for energy supplies to bounce back.

The government has already cut fuel taxes and set up a $6.2 billion fund to cushion the blow, but keeping growth steady (at 6.8% to 7.2%) is tough with oil prices soaring.

On top of that, foreign investors have pulled nearly $19 billion out of India recently, putting more pressure on the rupee and making it even harder for the government to meet its economic targets.