India faces POS terminal shortage as chip shortages slow imports

Pine Labs reports 200,000-device backlog

Pine Labs's CEO Amrish Rau shared there's a 200,000-device deployment backlog now, and UPI makes up 70% of POS transactions for midsized merchants.

Innoviti's Rajeev Agrawal said companies are stretching terminal lifespans from five to eight years just to cope with costs.

Meanwhile, prices have jumped by 15% to 20%, with devices now costing over ₹10,000 and imports delayed unless orders are confirmed.

Despite all this, new deployments are still growing at about 5% each year.