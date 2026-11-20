India festive smartphone sales fall 22% as average prices rise
Smartphone sales in India dropped by 22% during this year's festive season (October 8-November 10, 2026), almost double what experts expected.
Higher prices and less interest from buyers were the main reasons.
Still, the total money spent on phones stayed steady compared to last year because average prices went up by 28%, according to Counterpoint Research.
Samsung leads market with 21% share
Samsung grabbed the top spot with a 21% market share, thanks to strong demand for its premium Galaxy S25 Ultra and smart inventory moves.
Entry-level phones struggled, with sales nearly halved due to pricier components.
Financing deals like no-cost EMIs made up almost half of all purchases, showing how important these options are now.
Meanwhile, Google saw record ultra-premium sales, and Ai+ recorded strong online demand, while Mivi and Boltt also performed better than expected.