India, France to cooperate on critical minerals, investments at EFD
India and France just agreed to work closer together on critical minerals, investments, and financial matters at their Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) held in Aix-en-Provence.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and French Minister Roland Lescure led the talks, building on their ongoing global partnership.
India and France sign railways declaration
The two countries are syncing up strategies on big international platforms like the G-20 and Paris Club, especially in the context of India's association with the French G7 presidency.
A major focus was boosting cooperation in critical minerals to help both economies stay resilient.
They signed a declaration of intent on railways and separately explored ways to boost cross-investments.
From now on, the EFD will be their main space for discussing trade and finance issues, with the next round exploring the possibility of holding it in 2027.