India, France to cooperate on critical minerals, investments at EFD

India and France sign railways declaration

The two countries are syncing up strategies on big international platforms like the G-20 and Paris Club, especially in the context of India's association with the French G7 presidency.

A major focus was boosting cooperation in critical minerals to help both economies stay resilient.

They signed a declaration of intent on railways and separately explored ways to boost cross-investments.

From now on, the EFD will be their main space for discussing trade and finance issues, with the next round exploring the possibility of holding it in 2027.