India fuel use drops 6.5% May amid West Asia conflict

India LPG and bitumen demand tumble

LPG demand slid by over 20%, with fewer subsidies, longer booking times, and import troubles after the Strait of Hormuz closure making things tough for households.

Bitumen (used for roads) saw an even bigger drop, down nearly 40%.

On the flip side, petrol and diesel actually grew a bit as people kept moving around despite higher prices.

India's refined fuel exports also slipped as supply chains stayed shaky, so local refiners are being pushed to step up production to keep things running smoothly.