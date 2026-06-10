India fuel use drops 6.5% May amid West Asia conflict
India's overall fuel consumption dropped by 6.5% this May compared to last year, mostly because of pricier fuel and supply hiccups from the West Asia conflict.
The country used 19.93 million metric tons in total, down from 21.3 million metric tons in May 2025.
India LPG and bitumen demand tumble
LPG demand slid by over 20%, with fewer subsidies, longer booking times, and import troubles after the Strait of Hormuz closure making things tough for households.
Bitumen (used for roads) saw an even bigger drop, down nearly 40%.
On the flip side, petrol and diesel actually grew a bit as people kept moving around despite higher prices.
India's refined fuel exports also slipped as supply chains stayed shaky, so local refiners are being pushed to step up production to keep things running smoothly.