India GCCs shift to AI and product engineering, Nasscom forecasts

More than 420 of these centers are run by smaller companies, showing that it's not just big players getting involved.

Thanks to AI, some centers are trimming their initial workforce assumptions by 30%-50%, but are getting more done.

Lalit Ahuja, founder of consulting firm ANSR, says compact groups can deliver faster and smarter results.

Nikita Goel, managing partner at consulting firm Zinnov, adds that a fast-growing minority of companies in AI, deep tech, and vertical SaaS can grow much faster, at about 40%-70% annually, shifting focus from just numbers to real impact and innovation.