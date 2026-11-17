India gems and jewelry exports up 34.01% to nearly ₹27,862.82cr
India's gems and jewelry exports just saw a major boost, up 34.01% in October 2026 compared to last year, reaching nearly ₹27,862.82 crore.
The surge is thanks to strong global demand, and imports also jumped by 85.85%, showing that India's manufacturing scene is buzzing.
Gold jewelry exports up over 48%
Gold jewelry really stole the spotlight with exports rising over 48%, especially studded pieces which shot up by a huge 67%. Plain gold jewelry also grew steadily.
Meanwhile, diamond exports climbed by over 10%, reinforcing India's spot as a top player in the international gems and jewelry market.