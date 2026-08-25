India gives 2-month window for duty-free raw sugar imports
Business
India just tweaked its sugar import guidelines.
Now, anyone bringing in raw sugar duty-free gets a two-month window to process and sell each shipment.
This replaces the old rule where everything had to be done by October 31, 2026, no matter when the sugar arrived.
Duty-free raw sugar quota 1 million mt
The overall quota for duty-free raw sugar imports is still capped at 1 million metric tons, and all other requirements about processing and selling within India remain unchanged.
The update mainly gives importers a fairer shot at managing their shipments without last-minute rushes.