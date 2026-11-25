India gold-loan market up 60.6% to ₹23.3L/cr by September 2026
India's gold-loan market just shot up 60.6% year-on-year to ₹23.3 lakh crore by September 2026, says CRIF Credit Information Services data.
With gold prices rising, more people, especially small business owners and families, are turning their jewelry into bigger loans to cover business needs and planned expenses.
India 45.7L new gold-loan borrowers
The average gold loan is now ₹2.2 lakh, with large loans (over ₹2.5 lakh) making up most of the total value.
First-time borrowers are on the rise too, with 45.7 lakh new faces joining in.
Women now hold over 42% of these loans, and growth outside the usual southern states has nearly doubled.
India very high risk borrowers 16.7%
There's a growing share of very high-risk borrowers, now at 16.7%, which could mean trouble if repayments get tough.