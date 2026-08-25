India growth expected to slow to 7.1% in April-June 2026
Business
India's economic growth was expected to slow to 7.1% in April-June 2026, dropping from 7.8% last quarter.
The dip comes mainly from weaker private investment, even though people are still spending and the government is putting money in.
Official numbers land on August 31, with estimates ranging from 6.2% to 8%.
Economists see growth easing to 6.5%
Higher oil prices (now more than $90 a barrel) and a weaker rupee could make life pricier for households and businesses.
Economists expect growth to slow a bit more in coming months, down to around 6.5%.
Still, if the forecast is correct, India would remain the world's fastest-growing major economy this fiscal year, with average growth forecast at about 6.7%.