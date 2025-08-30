Next Article
India has effectively walked away from US trade talks: Ex-secretary
India has "effectively walked away" from trade talks with the US, according to former Finance Secretary Subhash Garg.
He points to steep tariffs—up to 50% on Indian goods—imposed during Donald Trump's presidency as a dealbreaker, making fair trade nearly impossible.
Still, Garg suggests India should keep the door open for future discussions if things improve.
Political theater, not economic reality: Garg on Russian oil imports
Garg also addressed criticism about India's Russian oil imports, calling claims of huge profits "political theater, not economic reality."
He says India actually saves about $2.5 billion a year—not $25 billion—and sticks to global price-cap rules in compliance with international agreements.
Cutting back on these imports now would hurt India's interests, he warns.