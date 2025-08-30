India has effectively walked away from US trade talks: Ex-secretary Business Aug 30, 2025

India has "effectively walked away" from trade talks with the US, according to former Finance Secretary Subhash Garg.

He points to steep tariffs—up to 50% on Indian goods—imposed during Donald Trump's presidency as a dealbreaker, making fair trade nearly impossible.

Still, Garg suggests India should keep the door open for future discussions if things improve.