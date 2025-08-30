Karbonsteel Engineering to raise ₹59.3 crore via IPO: Details Business Aug 30, 2025

Karbonsteel Engineering is launching its IPO to raise ₹59.3 crore, with shares priced between ₹151 and ₹159 each.

The offer opens for public bidding from September 8-10, inferred to be in 2025 based on context (anchor investors can bid from September 4).

In total, 37,29,600 shares are up for grabs—30,39,600 new shares plus 6.9 lakh being sold by the promoters.