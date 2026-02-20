India has leapfrogged other countries in AI adoption: Adobe CEO
Business
Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen thinks India has "dramatically leapfrogged" other countries when it comes to adopting artificial intelligence.
Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, he credited India's fast digital growth and tech talent for this big jump.
Narayen on AI integration into Adobe's tools
Narayen highlighted how Adobe is weaving AI into tools like Acrobat and Photoshop, making things like editing and content creation way easier.
He pointed out that the real power of AI is in how businesses use it—not just in fancy hardware.
Adobe is betting big on India's booming tech scene, with so many people here quick to try out new tools.
Hopes for US-India trade agreement to boost investments
He also shared hopes for a US-India trade agreement that could boost economic ties and give global companies more confidence to invest.