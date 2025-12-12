India hits 200k+ startups milestone—here's why it matters Business Dec 12, 2025

India just crossed a huge mark: over 201,000 startups are now officially recognized under the Startup India initiative.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared that these startups have made a real impact—not just in numbers, but by creating more than 21 lakh jobs and bringing more women into leadership roles (nearly half have at least one woman director).