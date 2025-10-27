Next Article
India hits record high of US crude oil imports
Business
India just set a record by importing 540,000 barrels of crude oil per day from the US—its highest since 2022.
This move is all about mixing up where India gets its oil, especially with trade tensions and hurdles in play.
It's also part of efforts to ease trade tensions after earlier US tariffs.
Russia remains India's biggest supplier
Cheaper US prices and less competition from China made American oil extra appealing for Indian refineries this year.
Still, Russia remains India's biggest supplier, with Iraq and Saudi Arabia close behind.
Experts say this surge is mostly thanks to short-term price opportunities—not a permanent change—since shipping from the US takes longer.
For now, it's India playing smart with its energy options.