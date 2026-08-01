India hosts 18th BRICS Summit strengthening supply chains, currency trade
India is gearing up to host the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13, 2026.
Leaders from 11 BRICS countries (including Russia, China, and South Africa) plus 10 partner nations are coming together under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."
The big focus? Making supply chains stronger and boosting trade using their own currencies.
Summit seeks institutional reform, logistics framework
The summit will dig into ways to reform major global institutions like the UN, IMF, and World Bank.
There's also talk about new BRICS Bank projects and the issue of unilateral sanctions against some BRICS member countries.
A new BRICS Logistics Supply-Chain Cooperation Framework will be expected to be adopted to help members share tech know-how and build climate-friendly transport systems.
Plus, a digital interface could also be created to connect national nodal agencies, selected incubators, and startups across BRICS countries.