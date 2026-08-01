India hosts 18th BRICS Summit strengthening supply chains, currency trade

The summit will dig into ways to reform major global institutions like the UN, IMF, and World Bank.

There's also talk about new BRICS Bank projects and the issue of unilateral sanctions against some BRICS member countries.

A new BRICS Logistics Supply-Chain Cooperation Framework will be expected to be adopted to help members share tech know-how and build climate-friendly transport systems.

Plus, a digital interface could also be created to connect national nodal agencies, selected incubators, and startups across BRICS countries.