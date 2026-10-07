India hosts 2nd India-EFTA Summit in New Delhi under TEPA
Business
India will host the second India-EFTA Prosperity Summit in New Delhi, bringing together senior Indian and EFTA officials, business leaders and industry representatives.
The event lined up with Swiss President Guy Parmelin's visit and focused on boosting economic ties through the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (Tepa).
Summit to review TEPA progress
Tepa just turned one-year-old and aims to increase trade and investment, especially with Switzerland, India's top partner in this group.
The summit will take place and is expected to focus on new opportunities in tech, advanced manufacturing, and sustainability.
It will also review progress under Tepa and discuss opportunities for expanding economic ties.