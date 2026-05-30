India hosts BRICS SME meeting to widen MSME digital access
Business
India just hosted the second BRICS SME Working Group Meeting as the 2026 chair, bringing together BRICS countries to talk about how small and medium businesses (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) can get better access to technology.
The main goal: Help these businesses grow by making sure they are not left behind in today's digital world.
India announces new BRICS MSME Forum
MSMEs are huge for jobs and innovation, but many still struggle with tech gaps.
At the meeting, BRICS countries swapped ideas on boosting digital skills, supporting innovation, and getting MSMEs ready for global markets.
India also announced more meetings and a new BRICS MSME Forum coming up, so expect more action on tech access, finance, and sustainability soon.