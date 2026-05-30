India hosts BRICS SME meeting to widen MSME digital access Business May 30, 2026

India just hosted the second BRICS SME Working Group Meeting as the 2026 chair, bringing together BRICS countries to talk about how small and medium businesses (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) can get better access to technology.

The main goal: Help these businesses grow by making sure they are not left behind in today's digital world.