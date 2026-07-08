India Income Tax Act starts April 2026 30% above ₹24L

Tax regime automatic unless opted out

If you earn up to ₹4 lakh, you pay zero tax.

Salaried folks get a standard deduction of ₹75,000, and for salaried individuals, if your taxable income is up to ₹12.75 lakh (after deductions), you won't owe any tax thanks to the Section 87A rebate.

Higher earners should note: surcharges kick in: 10% if you make over ₹50 lakh, climbing all the way to 25% if you're above ₹2 crore!

This new regime is automatic unless you specifically choose the old one.