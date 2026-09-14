India inflation rises to 4.82% in August, food inflation 5.95%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slightly lowered its inflation forecast for FY27 to 5%, thanks to cheaper global oil and some easing supply issues.

Still, expensive sugar pushed up costs and led to an extended export ban through September.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says core inflation is under control for now, but warns that food and fuel could push overall prices higher in coming months (the central bank's focus: keep inflation in check without hurting growth).