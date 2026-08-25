India IPO market rebounds, 18 of 22 listings gain 25%
Business
India's IPO scene made a strong comeback in July and August 2026: 18 out of 22 new listings closed their first day in the green, with average gains hitting 25%.
That's a sharp jump from just 7% last quarter, breaking a long streak of slow activity and bringing some much-needed excitement back to the primary market.
Top debut IPOs reflect revived confidence
Some IPOs really stole the show: Behari Lal Engineering soared 76% on debut, Indo MIM jumped 53%, and Shiprocket climbed 48%.
Analysts say this wave is powered by upbeat investor vibes, solid business models, and buzz around big upcoming names like NSE and Jio.
As one analyst put it, investor confidence has revived. All eyes are now on these major IPOs to keep the momentum going.