India is considering dropping BIS certification for high-tech manufacturing
Business
India is considering dropping the need for Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification in high-tech sectors, making it easier for companies to set up advanced manufacturing facilities.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal says this is a big step under the Make in India program, aimed at speeding up projects and cutting through red tape.
Japanese chipmakers cite 13,501 component certifications
Japanese chipmakers recently flagged how BIS rules slowed them down: Imagine certifying around 13,501 components just to build one chip.
High-tech sectors can source components globally without waiting for lengthy approvals.
Goyal reassured that these companies already stick to strict quality standards, so the move should help India become a stronger player in global tech manufacturing.