Japan is interested in rare earth deposits in Rajasthan

Japan is in talks with India to jointly explore rare earth deposits in Rajasthan , according to Reuters. The move comes as part of Tokyo's efforts to reduce its dependence on China for critical magnet manufacturing supplies. India's Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy recently announced the discovery of three hard rock rare earth deposits containing 1.29 million metric tons of rare earth oxides in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Exploration plans Japan's interest in Rajasthan deposits Following a preliminary agreement on critical minerals signed last year, Japan has shown interest in the Rajasthan deposits. The country plans to send experts to the site as part of these discussions. In return for providing extraction technology and funding, Japan hopes for a stable supply of rare earths from India. Notably, hard rock deposits require extraction techniques that India currently lacks.

Supply diversification Japan's global mining project exploration Naoki Kobayashi, Deputy Director at Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), said the country is exploring mining projects globally to diversify mineral supplies. However, he denied any talks on specific corporate partnerships or technology provision in Rajasthan. Both India and Japan are keen on reducing their dependence on Chinese imports by developing industrial-scale facilities for high-purity rare earth element processing.

Advertisement