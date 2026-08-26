India job postings rose 1.2% in July 2026, tech declines

India's job market is picking up again, but tech jobs aren't seeing the same excitement.

While overall postings rose 1.2% in July 2026 (ending a three-month dip), demand for IT and software roles dropped sharply: think IT infrastructure, operations, and support roles (down 24%), software development (down 18%), and data roles too.

On the flip side, nontech fields like health care and child care are thriving, with jobs for medical technicians up 30%, physicians and surgeons up 26%, childcare roles up 26%, and therapy roles up 25%.