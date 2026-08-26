India job postings rose 1.2% in July 2026, tech declines
India's job market is picking up again, but tech jobs aren't seeing the same excitement.
While overall postings rose 1.2% in July 2026 (ending a three-month dip), demand for IT and software roles dropped sharply: think IT infrastructure, operations, and support roles (down 24%), software development (down 18%), and data roles too.
On the flip side, nontech fields like health care and child care are thriving, with jobs for medical technicians up 30%, physicians and surgeons up 26%, childcare roles up 26%, and therapy roles up 25%.
AI mentioned in 6.6% job titles
AI is becoming a must-have skill across all kinds of jobs.
This year, about 6.6% of job titles on Indeed India mention AI, a huge jump from two years ago.
Interestingly, nearly half of these AI-related roles are now popping up in nontech areas like marketing and logistics, showing how much AI is spreading beyond just the tech world.