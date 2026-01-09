India just cut back big on US Treasuries—here's why it matters
India dropped its US Treasury holdings by 21% over the past year, going from $241.4 billion to $190.7 billion—marking the first yearly dip in four years.
This isn't just about numbers; it signals a shift in how India manages its money, moving away from putting all its eggs in the US dollar basket and spreading investments into things like gold and other countries' bonds.
RBI is rethinking where to keep India's savings
With the dollar getting weaker and global risks on the rise, the Reserve Bank of India is mixing things up—putting more reserves into gold and non-dollar assets instead of sticking mainly with US Treasuries.
The idea? Make sure India's savings stay safe and flexible no matter what happens globally.
Why should you care?
India's move matches what lots of other emerging countries are doing, and it could shake up global currency markets.
When big economies change how they stash their reserves, it can affect everything from the strength of the dollar to how stable financial systems feel worldwide—something that eventually trickles down to everyone.