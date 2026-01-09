India just cut back big on US Treasuries—here's why it matters Business Jan 09, 2026

India dropped its US Treasury holdings by 21% over the past year, going from $241.4 billion to $190.7 billion—marking the first yearly dip in four years.

This isn't just about numbers; it signals a shift in how India manages its money, moving away from putting all its eggs in the US dollar basket and spreading investments into things like gold and other countries' bonds.