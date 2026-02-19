India just hosted the world's biggest AI summit
India just hosted a major AI summit in mid-February in New Delhi, drawing tech leaders from OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA and more.
It's the first time a Global South country has led such a major event—and it sent a clear message: India wants to shape the future of artificial intelligence.
Google invests in India's AI infrastructure
Google dropped news of a $15 billion investment in India's AI infrastructure and launched live speech-to-speech translation in 70+ languages (including 10 Indian ones).
India also unveiled BharatGen Param2—a government-built model that supports 22 Indian languages and can handle text, images, and more.
India is putting $1.1 billion into a state-backed VC fund
The summit wasn't just about big announcements. Startups like Sarvam AI highlighted work on Indic language optimization, document intelligence, and cost-efficient inference.
Anthropic announced a partnership with Infosys. Plus, India is putting $1.1 billion into a state-backed venture capital fund that will invest in artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing startups—all while pushing for practical "small AI" solutions that actually help with healthcare, farming, and climate challenges.