India just hosted the world's biggest AI summit

Google dropped news of a $15 billion investment in India's AI infrastructure and launched live speech-to-speech translation in 70+ languages (including 10 Indian ones). India also unveiled BharatGen Param2—a government-built model that supports 22 Indian languages and can handle text, images, and more.

India is putting $1.1 billion into a state-backed VC fund

The summit wasn't just about big announcements. Startups like Sarvam AI highlighted work on Indic language optimization, document intelligence, and cost-efficient inference.

Anthropic announced a partnership with Infosys. Plus, India is putting $1.1 billion into a state-backed venture capital fund that will invest in artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing startups—all while pushing for practical "small AI" solutions that actually help with healthcare, farming, and climate challenges.