India just signed its 1st big LPG deal with the US
India has locked in a one-year contract to buy 2.2 million tons of LPG (that's cooking gas) from the US, covering about 10% of what the country imports each year.
Announced by Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, this move is a shift away from India's usual Middle Eastern suppliers—think UAE and Qatar—and brings in suppliers such as Chevron, Phillips 66, and TotalEnergies Trading SA.
Why does this matter?
This deal isn't just about switching suppliers. It's part of India's plan to mix up where it gets energy from and balance trade with the US.
With global LPG prices spiking last year, the government kept home cylinder prices steady by absorbing huge subsidies—over ₹40,000 crore!
The new US deal should help keep supplies reliable and prices stable for Indian households.