Samsung's memory chips just got way pricier—here's why
Samsung has bumped up DDR5 memory chip prices by as much as 60% since September 2025, thanks to a major supply crunch driven by the AI boom.
A 32GB DDR5 module now costs $239 (up from $149), and even the 16GB version has jumped to $135.
The biggest modules are nearing $1,200.
What this means for your tech (and wallet)
These price hikes are hitting servers, computers, and smartphones hard.
Companies are feeling the squeeze and might pass those extra costs on to you soon.
If you're shopping for memory upgrades, get ready for some sticker shock—these modules were way cheaper just a few months ago.
Why Samsung is winning (for now)
With everyone scrambling for AI infrastructure, Samsung is cashing in on higher margins while inventory stays tight.
Their strong pricing power in the memory market means they are likely seeing higher margins—even if it stings for buyers.