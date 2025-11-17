Samsung's memory chips just got way pricier—here's why Business Nov 17, 2025

Samsung has bumped up DDR5 memory chip prices by as much as 60% since September 2025, thanks to a major supply crunch driven by the AI boom.

A 32GB DDR5 module now costs $239 (up from $149), and even the 16GB version has jumped to $135.

The biggest modules are nearing $1,200.